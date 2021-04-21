The Queen thanks public for their kindness following Prince Philip's death – see statement Her Majesty turned 95 on Wednesday 21 April

The Queen has penned a heartfelt message to members of the public, thanking them for their kindness and support over the past few days.

Her Majesty, who marked her milestone 95th birthday on Wednesday 21 April, released a statement that read: "I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence after Prince William and Prince Harry reunite at funeral

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mourning Queen marks first birthday without husband Prince Philip

"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life." She signed it 'Elizabeth R'.

The Royal Family's official Instagram account also marked the day by posting a throwback photo of the Queen visiting MI5's headquarters in February 2020.

The royal family shared this photo of the Queen on her birthday

The caption read: "Today is The Queen's 95th birthday. The Queen was born at 2.40am on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. This year Her Majesty remains at Windsor Castle, during a period of Royal Mourning following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh."

MORE: Prince Harry reunited with Meghan Markle in US following fleeting visit to Windsor for funeral

MORE: Prince William and Kate pay tribute to the Queen on her birthday

The monarch usually spends the day in private, but this birthday will understandably be even more low-key given the recent passing of her husband Prince Philip. Wednesday marked the Queen's first birthday without the Duke, her husband of 73 years, by her side.

The Queen pictured at Prince Philip's funeral in Windsor

She and the royal family will remain in mourning until Friday, marking two weeks since Prince Philip's death on 9 April.

Her Majesty was supported by her children and grandchildren as she laid her husband to rest on Saturday 17 April at a ceremonial funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor. Despite the coronavirus restrictions which saw the guest list limited to just 30 people, all of whom wore masks inside the chapel, the funeral was a fitting farewell for Prince Philip, who had always said he wanted minimal fuss.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.