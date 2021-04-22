Why Kate Middleton is preparing for double celebrations tomorrow Prince George and Prince Louis both have cause to celebrate

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing to celebrate their son Prince Louis' third birthday on Friday.

But the day is also significant for his big brother Prince George, as the 23rd of April also happens to be England's national day, St George's Day.

The future King, who turns eight in July, shares a name with the patron saint, who is known by legend as the Roman army soldier who slew a dragon.

This time of the year is a busy one for birthdays in the royal family. The Queen turned 95 on Wednesday 21 April although she spent the day in mourning at Windsor Castle, following the death of her husband Prince Philip two weeks ago.

Prince Louis also shares his birthday with Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who is turning 40 this week. Five-year-old Princess Charlotte's birthday falls on 2 May while her cousin Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, will be celebrating his second birthday Stateside on 6 May.

Kate took this birthday photo of Prince Louis last year

While the royal family are in mourning, Prince William and Kate will no doubt make sure their youngest child Prince Louis has a special day on Friday. The Duchess has a tradition of making her children's birthday cakes, even if it means staying up late to get it done.

During an appearance on Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019, Kate admitted: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it." The Cambridges also traditionally release at least one new photo on their children's birthdays, which fans are hoping will be the case this year.

Prince George's name day also falls on Louis' birthday

It's been a difficult period for the royals, who are mourning the loss of Prince Philip. The Duke passed away aged 99 on Friday 9 April and his funeral was held on 17 April. Despite the coronavirus restrictions which saw the guest list limited to just 30 people, the funeral was a fitting farewell for Prince Philip, who had always said he wanted minimal fuss.

Members of the family are also taking it in turns to visit the Queen at Windsor Castle and she has been enjoying her daily walks on the estate with her two new puppies, which were a gift from her son Prince Andrew to keep her company.

