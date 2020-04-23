The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated Prince Louis' second birthday on Thursday, but the day was also significant for their oldest son, Prince George, as it was also St George's Day, England's national day. The young royal shares a name with the patron saint, who is known by legend as being a Roman army soldier who slayed a dragon on the anniversary of his death. It certainly is a day of celebrations in the royal family, as 23 April is also the birthday of Lady Gabriella Windsor, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Gabriella is Louis' third cousin, and her niece Maud Windsor is in the same year group as George at school.

Prince Louis celebrated his second birthday on 23 April

In keeping with tradition, the Cambridges released a number of photographs of Louis to mark his birthday, which had been taken by budding photographer Kate. The gorgeous set of photos showed Louis getting messy with colourful paint all over his hands, which had been taken in the family's garden at Anmer Hall. The pictures also paid tribute to the NHS, as Louis was painting a rainbow handprint, just like many other children around the country have been doing to show their appreciation of the carers helping to fight the coronavirus. What's more, Prince William and Kate even shared a hilarious "Instagram vs Reality" post, showing a behind-the-scenes photo from their shoot of Louis with paint covered all over his face.

Louis' birthday falls on St George's Day

It wasn't just Louis' parents who marked the young royal's birthday on social media either. His doting grandad, Prince Charles, shared a gorgeous black-and-white photo on the official Clarence House Instagram account, showing the future King smiling while hugging Louis, who has his arms wrapped tightly around his grandfather's neck. The caption for the image read: "A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales.”

Although Louis' birthday is in lockdown, William and Kate will ensure that he still has a lovely day. It is likely that they will video call their relatives on Zoom, while the Duchess would have made a birthday cake for her son the night before. During an appearance on In A Berry Royal Christmas, the doting mum opened up to Mary Berry about her baking credentials, revealing that she makes her children's birthday cakes. "I love making the cake," she shared. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

