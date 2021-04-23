The significant change the royals have made to their social media accounts The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on 9 April

The Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked the end of their mourning period by changing their social media channels.

Following the sad news of the Duke of Edinburgh's death earlier this month, the monarch's official Twitter and Instagram pages swapped out their picture avatars for a black and white photo.

WATCH: The Queen marks the first birthday of her reign without her husband Prince Philip

The main picture, which was temporarily an image of the Queen's coat of arms, has now been replaced with a close-up photograph of Her Majesty during a visit to the headquarters of MI5 at Thames House in February 2020.

The accounts are operated by members of the Queen's office and provides updates, pictures and videos from Buckingham Palace about the work and activities of the monarch and her family.

Kate and William reverted back to their photo, which featured their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during their clap for carers last year.

The Queen's social media images have changed

To honour Prince Philip, the young family chose their joint monogram which features a curly C, for Catherine, over a black W, for William, both written in calligraphy.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and Camilla's profile is back to the couple smiling in an official portrait released to mark Wales Week 2019. They had chosen to display the Prince of Wales's feathers.

It's been a difficult period for the royal family. However, Wednesday marked the Queen's 95th milestone birthday.

Kate and William (L) Prince Charles and Camilla (C) and the Queen (R) has these temporary profile pictures

She shared a heartfelt statement, thanking the public for their kindness and support during this "period of great sadness", while the palace noted that she was spending the day in mourning at Windsor Castle.

Despite grieving, Her Majesty has also carried out a number of in-person engagements since the death of her husband of 73 years. One of those engagements included formally welcoming her new Lord Chamberlain Baron Parker to his post ahead of the Duke's funeral during a ceremony she hosted.

