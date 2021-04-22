Prince Philip's very sweet tradition on the Queen's birthday revealed The royal couple were married for 73 years

The Queen and Prince Philip enjoyed an incredible marriage, spanning more than 73 years. Throughout that period of time, it seems the Duke would treat his wife to little romantic gestures – not least on her birthday.

According to an article published in the Montreal Gazette in 1976, Prince Philip would always place a flower on the Queen's birthday breakfast tray.

MORE: Prince Philip's incredible wedding gift to the Queen revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Philip's incredible love story

The 45-year-old article, shared on Twitter by Victoria Arbiter, reads: "Birthday morning, the queen will find a flower on her breakfast tray – a token her husband never forgets.

READ: Prince Philip's cousin Lady Pamela Hicks recalls sweet anecdote about late royal and the Queen

MORE: Prince Philip's sentimental wedding gesture that lasted 73 years

"There will be gifts from members of the family – her sons Prince Charles, heir to the throne, and Prince Andrew as well as Edward, her daughter, Princess Anne, wife of Capt. Mark Phillips, Queen Mother Elizabeth and others. There will be a family lunch.

According to an article published in the Montreal Gazette in 1976, Prince Philip always used to put a flower on the Queen's birthday breakfast tray. 😭 Amazing that even on her 50th questions over whether or not she'd abdicate were raised. The answer remains the same - no. pic.twitter.com/hDuzAtNDr3 — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) April 21, 2021

Prince Philip used to place a flower on the Queen's birthday breakfast tray

"Among those expected at lunch is Princess Margaret, recently separated from the Earl of Snowdon."

READ: The Queen breaks with royal tradition following death of beloved Prince Philip

The article, published in celebration of the Queen's 50th birthday, gives a rare insight into her romance with Philip – and is all the more poignant given that Her Majesty has just celebrated her first birthday without her husband.

The royal couple had a remarkable marriage that spanned 73 years

The Queen turned 95 on 21st April – just 12 days after the Duke passed away. While she spent the day quietly at Windsor Castle, the monarch did release a statement thanking the public for their well wishes.

READ: Why the Queen's family won’t call her 'Lilibet' anymore

"I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate,” she said.

Prince Philip sadly passed away on 9 April at the age of 99

"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.

"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life." She signed it 'Elizabeth R'.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.