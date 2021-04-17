Royal family show heartbreaking emotion at Prince Philip's funeral The royal family bid farewell to the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday

The royal family came together for the first time in many months to say their goodbyes to Prince Philip at his ceremonial royal funeral on Saturday.

Understandably his loved ones were emotional as they attended the socially distanced service at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

MORE: Prince Harry reunites with his family at Prince Philip's funeral

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen looks on during the funeral of Prince Philip

Cutting a solitary figure at the front of the quire, nearest the altar, the Queen sat apart from her children. There was a space left beside her where her husband of 73 years the Duke would have sat.

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence after Prince William and Harry reunite

READ: Meet the Queen's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey

Among the small group who attended were the Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, who had her arms around her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Sophie has been being described as a great source of comfort to the Queen, who has been visiting the Queen at Windsor in the days following Philip’s death. She was pictured in the service with her face mask pulled down around her chin and looked to be wiping her nose with a tissue.

Prince Charles seen with a tear rolling down his cheek as he walked behind his father's coffin

Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank also travelled by car.

MORE: Prince William and Kate share sweet moment with Prince Harry after Prince Philip's funeral

READ: The Queen's secret message to beloved Prince Philip in funeral wreath revealed

The royal family were sombre in mood as they bid farewell for the final time. Both Sophie and Eugenie were seen with tissues in their hands, others were seen with their heads bowed. Before the service, Prince Charles was seen with a tear rolling down his cheek as he followed the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin.

Meanwhile, the family were joined by the Queen's first cousins Princess Alexandra, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, who loyally supported the monarch and Philip by carrying out royal duties over the years.

Sophie Wessex pictured with her family inside the chapel

The Duke of Cambridge and his brother Prince Harry walked in the procession as they approached St George's Chapel. The pair were either side of their cousin Peter Phillips.

SEE: Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice greet the Queen with deep curtsy at funeral service

They were then seated opposite one another in St George’s Chapel during the service, with William next to wife Kate.

Princess Eugenie seen with a tissue in her hand

After the service, Princess Beatrice appeared to be holding a tissue in her left hand which she raised to her face as she left the chapel, with her husband’s arm around her waist for comfort.

Members of the royal family walked away from the chapel in small groups, chatting as they walked through the sunlit grounds.

Philip's death left the monarchy grieving in private, but they made public appearances to recognise the support and condolences received throughout the week from the nation.

Prince Charles looked sombre during the service

On Monday, his son Prince Charles spoke first for the family and praised his "dear Papa" for the "most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country".

A few days later he understandably looked more emotional when he saw first-hand at Marlborough House the hundreds of cards, flowers, letters and pictures left by the public wanting to honour his father.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.