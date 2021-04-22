Mike Tindall shares his love for the Queen after 'leading an example' at Prince Philip's funeral The former rugby pro attended the service with wife Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall has heaped praise on the Queen after she was forced to sit through her husband Prince Philip's funeral alone due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The 42-year-old, who is married to the monarch's eldest granddaughter Zara, was among the few guests who attended the scaled-back service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Expressing his respect for the Queen on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and the Rugby, the 42-year-old explained: "It's been a difficult ten days, I look back on the day, as eerie as it was with no crowds and social distancing.

"The way everything was, I think it was the perfect day... how he would have liked it. [There was] no fuss, [just] get on with it, and my love for the Queen was even better."

Of her Majesty sitting away from her children and grandchildren, Mike added: "She was sat there completely on her own, separated herself in terms of this is what the world is right now and 'I'm going to lead by example'. She's amazing, literally amazing."

The Queen sat alone during the scaled back service

He later added: "There were eerie moments for the family. It could have been his hat on his carriage, his gloves, or his hat on his coffin, the sword, the [bugle player], the piper, there were a lot of things that brought home memories.

"It was a sad day but it was very well run and he was very well looked after and hopefully he is looking down and he was happy with the day."

Mike missed last week's podcast, as it was recorded just days after the Duke of Edinburgh had died. Instead, he paid tribute to his grandfather-in-law by sharing a sweet photo of his daughter Mia and the late royal.

"It's been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared," he said. "A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love."

