The Queen was accompanied to her husband Prince Philip's funeral in the state Bentley by her lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey. Although Her Majesty sat alone in St George's Chapel, she travelled to the service with her right-hand woman.

Lady Susan Hussey, who was married to the late BBC chairman Marmaduke Hussey, is a part of HMS Bubble - the name given to the reduced selection of around 20 staff attending to the Queen at Windsor during lockdown.

Some of the ladies-in-waiting have been with the Queen for more than 50 years and act as both friends and loyal assistants, and their discretion and support will be invaluable.

With all mourners following COVID-19 guidelines and remaining socially distanced on Saturday, the lady-in-waiting did not sit in the quire as she is not counted among the reduced guest list of 30.

Baroness Hussey has been a friend and companion to the Queen since she joined the court in 1960 where she became the Queen's Woman of the Bedchamber. She was initially employed to respond to letters after Prince Andrew's birth.

She is the fifth and youngest daughter of the 12th Earl Waldegrave and Mary Hermione, Countess Waldegrave.

Lady Susan Hussey is also a godmother to the Duke of Cambridge and is also close to the Prince of Wales. According to The Times, she has been dubbed as the "No 1 head girl".

Lady Susan Hussey with the Queen in 2016

Penny Junor, the royal author, said: "It is the older ladies-in-waiting who will remember Philip when he was younger. The memories will be there. At times like this, you just need a friendly face."

Lady Susan was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) in the 2013 Birthday Honours.

In 2001, Lady Susan passed the Queen a pound coin so she could buy The Big Issue from a magazine seller while on an official day trip to Brighton.

She has also been present at unique moments in history – such as on the Spirit of Chartwell barge with the Queen and other members of the royal family for the Diamond Jubilee river pageant on the Thames in 2012.

