Princess Eugenie makes first appearance since Prince Philip's funeral The royal is co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective

Princess Eugenie made her first appearance since attending her late grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in Windsor last Saturday - and it was for a cause close to her heart.

The new mum joined the Survivor Alliance's third birthday virtual celebrations and celebrations from Frogmore Cottage – Prince Harry and Meghan's Windsor home.

Eugenie, who is the co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collection, hosted an hour where she interviewed Survivor Alliance's executive director, Minh Dang.

Its mission is to unite and empower survivors of slavery and human trafficking around the world.

During their conversation, the Princess said: "I'm so incredibly proud for everything that's going on now... I have to say I'm thrilled to be asking questions and not be answering them right now."

Princess Eugenie made her first appearance online after Prince Philip's funeral

The Anti-Slavery Collective is an initiative Eugenie founded with her best friend, Julia de Boinville, in 2017.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank at the Portland Hospital in London on 9 February.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son August in February

The couple shared photos of their baby boy 11 days after his birth, which were taken by their midwife, and since then, Eugenie has also posted some sweet family snaps to mark her first Mother's Day, her 31st birthday and the first day of spring.

August's middle name Philip pays tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April.

Eugenie and Jack at Prince Philip's funeral in Windsor

Eugenie and Jack were among the 30 royals to attend the moving funeral service at St George's Chapel last Saturday.

They were joined by the Queen's other seven grandchildren and some of their spouses, including Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Zara and Mike Tindall, the Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

