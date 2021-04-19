Sarah Ferguson had a very important role on Prince Philip's funeral day Prince Andrew attended with their daughters

Sarah Ferguson might not have been among the 30 mourners at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, but she nevertheless carried out an important role on the day.

Her ex-husband Prince Andrew was accompanied to the ceremony by their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

MORE: Prince Philip's funeral: The heartbreaking moment the world missed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Members of the Royal Family arrive for Prince Philip's funeral

Sarah, meanwhile, remained at the family home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, which she stills shares with Andrew, and spent the day looking after her brand new grandson, August.

MORE: a href="https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/gallery/20210417111179/royal-family-attend-prince-philip-funeral-service-windsor/1/">Prince Philip's funeral: The most moving photos from the day

READ: The Queen's secret message to beloved Prince Philip in funeral wreath revealed

Princess Eugenie gave birth to August on 9 February and poignantly chose to honour her grandfather with his full name: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The new family of three are based at Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan's UK residence, which is also a stone's throw away from Eugenie's parents' home.

Princess Eugenie and Jack welcomed baby August in February

After the arrival of their first grandchild, proud grandmother Sarah told HELLO!: "I am so excited and thrilled to have become a grandmother. August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, a wonderful grandson and he brings such joy, smiles and love to all our family."

MORE: Princess Eugenie supported by Prince William and Prince Charles following emotional tribute

She continued: "Jack and Eugenie are and will be superbly caring and wonderful parents."

The little boy is Sarah and Andrew's first grandchild

The Princess has been sharing a handful of photos of her baby boy on Instagram. She proudly announced his arrival with a close-up snap of her and Jack holding their son's tiny hand. Eugenie captioned the sweet picture with three blue heart emojis.

Eleven days later, she announced his name, writing on Instagram: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express.

"We are excited to be able to share these photos with you. By our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.