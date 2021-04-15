Princess Eugenie supported by Prince William and Prince Charles following emotional tribute The new mum shared a touching message of remembrance

Princess Eugenie moved royal fans on Wednesday as she broke her silence to share a touching and heartfelt tribute to her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Her personal and moving post came after public messages from other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Prince William.

Both senior royals took to social media in light of Eugenie’s tribute to show their support; Clarence House and Kensington Royal were among the hundreds of thousands of accounts to 'like' the post.

New mum Eugenie reflected on her childhood with her late grandfather in her deeply personal message, writing in part: "I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

Princess Eugenie shared a touching tribute to Prince Philip

"I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer."

The 31-year-old concluded her post: "I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The Duke was a doting grandfather

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. With all my love, Eugenie."

In his tribute, Prince William also spoke lovingly of his connection to his grandfather. "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days," he shared. "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

Prince William spoke about Philip's 'mischievous sense of humour'

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

