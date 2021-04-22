Prince Harry pays tribute to 'conservation champion' Prince Philip

The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to his late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, as he marked Earth Day on Thursday.

"As we now begin to move towards an era of global recovery and regeneration, it's critical that we continue to look at the strengthening and protecting of biodiversity, not just as a value we hold - but as a responsibility that is vital to our way of life," Prince Harry said in his role as President of African Parks.

"On this Earth Day, I reflect on generations of conservation champions, including my late grandfather, and feel proud and energised to continue doing my part in this legacy. This year especially, I join the incredible African Parks team and communities around the world in shared dedication to our environment and collective wellbeing."

WATCH: Prince Harry narrates special African Parks' video for Earth Day

Harry has narrated a special re-release of the non-profit conservation organisation's "Hope Starts Here" video, in which he highlights the importance of adequately resourcing National Parks and Protected Areas so they can deliver essential services like clean air and water, food security, carbon sequestration, jobs, education, and healthcare.

Since 2017, Harry has served as President of African Parks, which manages 19 parks in 11 countries on behalf of governments and communities across Africa.

But the Prince has worked with African Parks since 2016 where he helped them complete their historic 500 Elephant translocation in Malawi, and is currently assisting the organisation to grow to 30 parks under management by 2030.

Prince Philip was president of the World Wildlife Fund

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also attended a private dinner with the conservation organisation at Kensington Palace back in 2018.

Harry and Meghan relocated to the US in March 2020 after stepping back from royal duties.

The Duke returned to the US earlier this week after his trip to the UK to attend Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor last Saturday.

Prince Philip took an early interest in conservation and remained passionate about animals and the environment throughout his public life.

