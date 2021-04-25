Prince Charles paid a tear-jerking tribute to Kate Middleton in his wedding speech The Prince of Wales had the loveliest words to say to his new daughter-in-law

It's been ten years since Prince William and Kate tied the knot and also a decade since Prince Charles gave a very touching, off-the-cuff speech to welcome his new daughter-in-law to the royal family.

During the Queen's afternoon champagne reception at Buckingham Palace, the future King gave a toast to the newlyweds, where he said of Kate: "We are lucky to have her."

Charles described the Duchess of Cambridge as the daughter he never had, and wished the bride and groom a lifetime of happiness together.

William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011 in front of 1,900 guests including celebrities and fellow royals. Prince Harry acted as best man while Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton was maid of honour.

The Queen hosted a lunchtime reception at Buckingham Palace, where the bride and groom greeted guests and also cut their eight-tiered fruit cake. They also made fans' day when they stepped out onto the iconic balcony of Buckingham Palace and shared not one but two kisses – prompting the thousands of well-wishers along the Mall to cheer and applause.

Prince Charles called Kate the daughter he never had

It was then time for a quick outfit change and for Prince Charles to host dinner and drinks, again at the palace, for William and Kate's 300 closest friends. Prince Harry is said to have delivered a light-hearted best man speech, keeping up tradition by poking fun at the groom and also paying tribute to his new sister-in-law Kate.

William and his father also said a few words and kept up the banter with some gentle mocking of their own. Charles made a reference to his eldest son's bald spot, and said he hoped William would look after him in old age, joking that he would "push his wheelchair off a cliff". William responded with a quip about his father's waistline.

In his toast, Charles also said: "We are lucky to have her"

In his speech, the groom also described being in love with Kate and the importance he placed on family.

Ten years on and the Duke and Duchess are now the proud parents to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, who turns six next month, and Prince Louis, who has just turned three.

