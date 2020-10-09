Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate friends' baby news on glam outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pictured out on the town on Wednesday night heading out to dinner with Katharine McPhee and David Foster – one day before their pregnancy was revealed.

MORE: Royal property portfolio revealed: 21 homes of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, Kate Middleton & Prince William, more

The two couples enjoyed a three-hour meal at Lucky's Steakhouse in Montecito, where the royal couple recently bought a $14million house.

Loading the player...

WATCH Prince Harry and Meghan's rare joint appearance

For the double date, Meghan looked stylish in leather trousers, a cosy beige jumper, orange Chloe Gosselin mules, a new Stella McCartney bag and a trench coat over her shoulders.

It's not surprising that Meghan and Katharine are friends as the duo did musicals together when they were young.

READ: Meghan Markle's stunning new necklace represents 'family love and strength'

Sharing a throwback of the two together last year, Katharine said: "Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT."

Katharine and Meghan have known each other for years

Later that year, they reunited again at WE Day and talked about Archie, with whom she was pregnant at the time.

"She was lovely, and she remembered me – she remembered my sister more specifically because they were in the same class," the 36-year-old singer told the Evening Standard at the time. "And she said, 'I'm just sitting around waiting for the baby to come.'"

Katharine is pregnant with her first child

And earlier this year, Katharine spoke about her husband's relationship with the Prince, revealing they were "like father and son".

In an interview with Access Hollywood, she said: "My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry. They're like, they're so cute. They're like father and son."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.