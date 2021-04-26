Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring a new addition to their team Fancy working for the royal family?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal household has released a brand new vacancy. The royal couple are looking to hire a Senior Communications Officer, to support them in both their charitable and official duties.

The successful candidate will be tasked with leading all communication plans for Their Royal Highnesses' engagements and also fielding questions from the press regarding Prince William and Kate as well as their family.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's PDA moments in 24 sweet photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton reveals her children are 'horrified' by her haircutting skills

If you have a love for the Royal Family, a passion for charitable work and sharp communications skills, this role is perfect for you.

READ: Kate Garraway reveals royal family's kind gesture amid husband Derek's COVID battle

MORE: The significant change the royals have made to their social media accounts

The job, which will involve managing daily news flow to the press and communicating with audiences on traditional, digital and social media, guarantees every day to be different - one day you may be assisting a high-profile charitable engagement and the next sipping high tea in Buckingham Palace!

The position is a permanent contract and will require 37.5 hours of work per week, so what qualities is the royal household looking for in a candidate?

Prince William and Kate are looking to hire a Senior Communications Officer

The job advert on LinkedIn states that they are looking for someone with "excellent interpersonal skills" and "strong written communication skills across a variety of mediums".

SEE: Kate Middleton seen wiping away tears after Prince Philip's funeral in new video

It adds that the successful candidate should have the "ability to think creatively, coming up with new and innovative ways to communicate activity. Good awareness of the media landscape and experience of news handling".

They also require "good project management skills, attention to detail as well as strong organisational skills and the ability to work proactively and flexibly" and will have the "ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times."

Thinking of applying? You have to be quick as the vacancy closes on 3 May.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.