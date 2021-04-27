Prince William is the perfect gentleman to Kate Middleton in sweet photo How sweet!

Prince William has been pictured being the perfect gentleman to his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge as the pair arrived in County Durham earlier on Tuesday.

MORE: The two royals whose popularity has increased since Prince Philip's death

The couple touched down at Teesside Airport in order to attend their first official in-person engagement away from London this year - and when they thoughts cameras were not rolling, William was captured being a true prince just two days ahead of their tenth wedding anniversary.

In the candid photograph, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen waving at people who had gathered to welcome them, and the Duke of Cambridge was seen carrying her bag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton return to wedding venue

As part of the royal engagement, the royal couple toured the Manor Farm near Darlington, and they even took turns behind the wheel of a tractor!

The pair were given the tour by owners Clare Wise and Stewart Chapman, who explained how they focus on protecting the health and welfare of their livestock and how they work to improve productivity while boosting sustainability.

For the trip, Kate was in a Fair Isle style jumper, wax jacket, boots and skinny jeans, while William was in a padded coat, navy blue chinos, and sturdy boots.

The Duke and Duchess also heard from a group of local farmers supported by the National Union of Farmers about their experiences of the past year, including the impact of Covid-19 on mental health and how they have balanced home schooling with their work.

We were delighted to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Teesside Airport this morning👑



William and Kate flew into Teesside to attend their first official in-person engagement away from London this year



We’re so proud to support the Royal Family at Teesside Airport 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/JbHTMXx4Me — Ben Houchen (@BenHouchen) April 27, 2021

The Duke was ever the gentleman

The Cambridges also visited The Cheesy Waffles Project (CWP), which provides young people with learning disabilities with the skills and independence they need for adulthood.

MORE: Prince Charles took home Kate Middleton and Prince William's incredible wedding decorations

MORE: Kate Middleton's rare insight into marriage with Prince William

Prince William even paid tribute to his grandfather, as they spoke to people who had completed their gold Duke of Edinburgh awards.

"Do you know he was my grandfather?" he asked them. "Sadly he died a few weeks ago. He would have been so pleased that you got your awards."

The trip came after Prince William and Kate Middleton took their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to play in the new Sandringham play park on the Queen’s Norfolk estate.

The trip was the royal couple's first official visit outside of London this year

The public play area now features a rope swing, a teepee hideaway, a 14-metre long tube slide and a tree house.

It was designed with the Duchess' ethos in mind, encouraging young children to immerse themselves in nature - and it appears to have been a big hit with her own children, with observers noting how happily the family were all playing together.

The royals would have been among the first visitors; the play area officially opened on 23 April, with William, Kate and their children spotted there just two days later.

It was also the perfect way to end George and Charlotte's first week back at school following the Easter holidays, and a treat for little Louis, who has just started at nursery and also celebrated his third birthday on Friday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.