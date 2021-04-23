New Kate Middleton-inspired playground at Sandringham is epic – first look The Duchess of Cambridge provided the inspiration for the redevelopment

Kate Middleton's Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 inspired a revamp of the adventure playground at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and visitors have been making use of the brand new attraction that is now open.

LOOK: Prince William and Kate Middleton's sprawling country home was designed by the Duchess - inside

Images have been captured of both adults and children exploring the new playpark which features a rope swing, a teepee hideaway, a 14-metre long tube slide and a tree house. It was designed with the Duchess' ethos in mind, encouraging young children to immerse themselves in nature, and it appears to be a hit!

The park on the Queen's estate has an eight-meter-tall Appleton water tower, based on a Victorian building which was installed in 1877 to improve the quality of water to Sandringham House.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's children play in her Chelsea Flower Show garden

Creating Adventurous Spaces Ltd was commissioned to curate the space, and described the tower as "a ground-breaking new play feature fit for the Sandringham Estate".

A Sandringham Estate spokesman said: "The ongoing development of a new Children's Play Area at Sandringham forms part of improvement works across the Estate, with a view to offering better facilities for visitors, whilst maintaining the landscape and environment for all to enjoy."

The playpark features a tower and a 14-meter slide

In a later phase, further additions will be made, based on other local landmarks; Queen Alexandra's Nest, a summerhouse built in 1913 on the rockery overlooking the lake on the estate as well as the Grade II-listed St Mary Magdalene Church, where the royal family usually go on Christmas Day.

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William unveil fun feature for children at royal residence

READ: Discover the secrets behind royal gardens: from Frogmore House to Sandringham

Visitors have been trying out the new facility

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently residing at Kensington Palace to be close to school, we are sure their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will get to experience the amazing outdoor space some day soon!

The design is based on local landmarks

The spectacular new woodland playground was originally set to open on Monday 12 April, but was delayed after Prince Philip’s death and a period of mourning.

As coronavirus restrictions begin to ease, Sandringham House itself is due to re-open on 29 May, but the grounds and brand-new playground can be enjoyed before that.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! https://www.hellomagazine.com/newsletter/?utm_source=article&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=newsletter-signup">Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.