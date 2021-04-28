Prince William makes touching reference to Prince Philip ahead of wedding anniversary The couple carried out a joint engagement on Tuesday

Prince William gave a sweet nod to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, as he carried out a joint engagement with wife Kate on Tuesday.

The couple – who will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday – were visiting The Cheesy Waffles Project (CWP) in Durham, a scheme that helps give young people with learning disabilities skills needed for adulthood.

William and Kate were speaking to Evan Jones, 18, and Lee Middleton, 23, who had both earned their gold award in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

"Did you know he was my grandfather?" Prince William asked. "Sadly, he died a few weeks ago. He would have been so pleased that you got your awards."

Prince William made a touching reference to his late grandfather

Kate herself earned her gold DofE award before she had even met William. Kate completed the programme during her time at Marlborough College and was presented with the award at St James's Palace some 25 years ago – long before Prince Philip became her grandfather-in-law.

In a 2016 ITV special - hosted by Phillip Schofield and titled When Phillip met Prince Philip: 60 Years of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award – Kate could be seen attending a Buckingham Palace Team GB reception.

The Duchess had a sweet bond with Prince Philip

Chatting to a group of Olympians, she confessed: "I can remember trying to cook bacon in the soaking wet. Everything was just sopping and I was trying and trying to cook bacon. I remember saying you know what, I think we're just going to have plain sandwiches. Bread, basic bread and butter!"

In a press release later shared by the Palace, the mum-of-three described receiving her award as "one of the most memorable experiences from growing up".

Kate earned her DofE gold award while at Marlborough College

She said: "I started my Duke of Edinburgh's Award while I was at Marlborough College, completing my Bronze before getting my Gold Award while I was in the sixth form.

"The Duke of Edinburgh's Award is such a great way for young people to grow in confidence, learn new skills, work as part of a team and have great fun along the way. While getting my Gold Award was challenging at times, it is one of my most memorable experiences from growing up, and I could not recommend it more highly."

