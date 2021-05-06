Kate Middleton leaves fans confused as never-before-seen video is released The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched their YouTube channel on Wednesday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans when they announced they were launching their own YouTube channel this week – as well as changing their Instagram handle from Kensington Royal to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

MORE: Kate Middleton's power blazer for new interview is a total Zara steal

To inaugurate the exciting launch, the royal couple released a fun 25-second behind-the-scenes video that had never been seen before.

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate release fun video to mark YouTube channel launch

The new video shows the pair at several royal engagements, as well as chatting to each other, in two new clips. One exchange, however, left some fans from across the pond confused – as they couldn't understand what Kate was saying.

RELATED: Happy news for William and Kate following wedding anniversary

MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William's unusual 10th wedding anniversary gifts revealed

"What does she say at the end? I always struggle with their accent," one wrote. "I wanna know too," another agreed, whilst a third added: "I was asking the same thing and had to listen to it a few times and I still couldn't make out what she said."

Fans have praised their couple for "upping their social media game"

Other royals fans soon came to the rescue, with many clarifying exactly what the mother-of-three had said.

"'You don't need to roll your R's' it was when they did a video for St Patrick's Day and he wasn't speaking English in the first part," one clarified. A second added: "I watched the video on their YouTube channel and it has captions. She says: 'You don't need to roll your R's.' William says: 'Do I not?' She says: 'No'."

Others fans took the opportunity to praise their couple for "upping their social media game". "You guys are rocking it! I think your approach to the monarchy is inspiring," commented a follower, with a second adding: "Definitely modernizing the royal family. Love the increased social media presence."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge timed the launch of their YouTube channel with another significant change to their social media presence.

The royal couple's Instagram name has been @KensingtonRoyal for as long as they have been on the site – six years now.

However, this week they have changed it to something a little more personal: @Dukeandduchessofcambridge.