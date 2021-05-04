Happy news for William and Kate following wedding anniversary The royal couple have been married ten years

Less than a week after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their landmark tenth wedding anniversary, some good news about their wedding venue has been announced.

A new post shared on the Twitter page for Westminster Abbey – where the royal couple tied the knot in 2011 – has revealed that it will soon once again be open to members of the public.

"We'll be welcoming visitors back to the Abbey from Friday 21st May," it read. "What have you missed about Westminster Abbey? Let us know." "The beauty and the calm," one follower wrote in response.

William and Kate were inundated with congratulatory messages on their wedding anniversary last week. To mark the occasion, the couple shared two portraits taken outside their home at Kensington Palace and later, an intimate family video featuring their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Cambridges recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary

The sweet video showed the Cambridges enjoying some family time at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and taking part in fun activities like toasting marshmallows over an open fire and taking part in leisurely walks on the beach.

William and Kate were also seen chasing their kids around their garden, while Charlotte and Louis played on a seesaw and a swing.

The couple were married on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," the message on social media read.

William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey. Some 1,900 guests were invited to the church ceremony, where Prince Harry acted as best man and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton was maid of honour.

The couple's wedding party included Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton

Fans got a first look at the bride as she waved to the crowds while riding in the back of a Rolls Royce Phantom VI with her proud dad, Michael Middleton. Kate looked breathtaking in a gown by Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen.

After saying "I do", the festivities carried on at Buckingham Palace with a lunchtime reception hosted by the Queen. Prince Charles then hosted an evening party for William and Kate's closest friends, also at the palace, where Ellie Goulding performed Your Song for the couple's first dance.

