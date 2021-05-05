Kate Middleton's power blazer for new interview is a total Zara steal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely stunning on Wednesday morning as she hosted a zoom interview with community Nurse Midwife Harriet Nayiga for Nursing Times.

The mother-of-three may have been behind a computer, but she still looked impeccably stylish, sporting black trousers, a simple black top and a seriously chic Zara blazer.

The £59.99 style is of the double-breasted variety, has pronounced shoulders and large statement buttons.

WATCH: Kate Middleton uses selfie mode to share personal video message

We are very sorry to report it's already sold out. Don't worry though; we've found some fab alternatives that will give you that girl boss look, so just keep scrolling.

Kate looked stunning whilst interviewing Nurse Midwife Harriet Nayiga

Blazer With Gold Military Buttons, £79.20, Warehouse

Tailored Button Military Blazer, £126.75, Karen Millen

We also noticed how incredible the 39-year-old's hair looked in one of the shots.

Check out Kate's incredible hair do'!

Now, obviously Kate's hair always looks epic - expertly blow-dried and coiffed at all times. But we think you will agree, she has nailed the perfect half-up, half done style expertly, with not so much as a strand out of place! Amazing.

Amanda Tucker- who often styles Kate's mane - is known to use Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, which is great for creating frizz-free tresses. After seeing these pictures, we are so investing in a bottle…

.Kate's interview was published on 5 May- International Day of the Midwife - and explored the challenges that Harriet faces as a community Nurse Midwife in Uganda, such as high maternal mortality rates, teenage pregnancies, domestic and sexual violence towards women, and transport issues due to remote locations.

Kate launched the Nursing Now campaign in February 2018 at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, and last year marked the International Day of the Nurse alongside The Countess of Wessex by video calling nurses in seven different Commonwealth countries to thank them for their work during the pandemic.

