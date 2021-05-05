Prince William and Kate Middleton launch their own YouTube channel It's an exciting step for the Cambridges

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have launched their very own YouTube channel to share videos with their fans.

Prince William and Kate shared a fun first video on their social media channels to welcome royal fans to their new platform, writing in the caption: "Better late than never - we're now on YouTube."

The Duke told his wife in the opening clip: "You'll have to be careful what you say now, because these guys are filming you," to which Kate giggled and said: "I know!"

The short clip included a montage of their royal engagements, including their overseas tours, attending the BAFTAs and meeting Sir David Attenborough, as well as a hilarious outtake.

At the end of the video, Kate can be seen telling her husband: "You don't need to roll your 'R'," as they filmed a special message to mark St Patrick's Day.

While the Royal Family's channel documents the life and work of the Queen and her family, Kensington Royal's YouTube account will focus solely on that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It comes after William and Kate shared an adorable home video with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, last week to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.

William and Kate shared a family home video to mark their anniversary

The footage captured by film maker, Will Warr, showed the Cambridges enjoying some family time at their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, and taking part in fun activities like toasting marshmallows over an open fire and going on leisurely walks on the beach.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," the message on social media read.

Kensington Palace also shared two beautiful new portraits of William and Kate on the eve of their wedding anniversary.

The royals have embraced the use of social media over the past few years, with Kensington Palace launching Twitter and Instagram accounts in January 2015 to document the work of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Prince Harry, when they shared a joint household.

Harry and wife Meghan set up their own Instagram account, Sussex Royal, in 2019 when they established their own office.

However, the couple shared their final post in March 2020 when they stepped back from royal duties.

