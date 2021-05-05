Prince William and Kate Middleton make major change to Instagram name Prince William and Kate Middleton make major change to Instagram name

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a significant change to their social media presence on Wednesday.

The royal couple's Instagram name has been @KensingtonRoyal for as long as they have been on the site – six years now.

However, this week they have changed it to something a little more personal: @Dukeandduchessofcambridge.

The move comes after the pair launched their own YouTube channel earlier in the day.

Prince William and Kate made a statement about their new channel on Twitter and Instagram, in the form of a fun video which showed the parents-of-three chatting and laughing.

The Duke told his wife in the opening clip: "You'll have to be careful what you say now, because these guys are filming you," to which Kate giggled and said: "I know!"

The short video included a montage of their royal engagements, including their overseas tours, attending the BAFTAs and meeting Sir David Attenborough, as well as a hilarious outtake.

At the end of the video, Kate can be seen telling her husband: "You don't need to roll your 'R'," as they filmed a special message to mark St Patrick's Day.

The couple have also launched a new YouTube channel

While the Royal Family's channel documents the life and work of the Queen and her family, Kensington Royal's YouTube account will focus solely on that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It comes after William and Kate shared an adorable home video with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, last week to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.

The last significant change the couple made to their social media presence was last month, after the sad death of William's grandfather, Prince Philip.

As a symbol of mourning, they temporarily replaced a photo with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping for carers last year with their more sombre joint monogram.

