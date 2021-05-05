Kate Middleton turns interviewer as she marks end of special campaign The Duchess of Cambridge has been patron of Nursing Now campaign since 2018

The Duchess of Cambridge turned interviewer as she spoke to community Nurse Midwife, Harriet Nayiga, in a piece published on Wednesday for the Nursing Times.

Kate interviewed Harriet in March about her work as a Nurse Midwife and as the Founder of MILCOT (Midwife-led Community Transformation), which is a community organisation providing advice and support for vulnerable women and girls in Nansana, Uganda.

The Duchess, wearing a cobalt blue blazer, asked Harriet about what inspired her to become a midwife, what her daily routine is like and how she and her organisation have coped during the pandemic.

READ: Happy news for William and Kate following wedding anniversary

Loading the player...

WATCH: William and Kate share sweet family home video to mark anniversary

Kate conducted the special interview in her role as patron of Nursing Now, a three year global campaign to raise the status and profile of nursing, which she launched at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital in February 2018, when she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

It's a campaign close to her heart as the Duchess' great-grandmother and grandmother were both volunteer nurses.

MORE: Prince William shares sweet details about Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday party

MORE: Meghan Markle has written a children's book inspired by Prince Harry and son Archie

The Duchess interviewed Harriet Nayiga for Nursing Times

Last year, Kate and the Countess of Wessex also marked International Nurses' Day last May as they spoke with healthcare staff from around the world on a video call.

The May edition of Nursing Times is a special issue, with a cover chosen by the Duchess of Cambridge, that celebrates the work of Nursing Now.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.