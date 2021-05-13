Prince Harry and Meghan's waxworks find new home after couple quit royal life The Sussexes have found a new home at Madame Tussauds London

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's waxworks at Madame Tussauds London have been moved to a new area of the museum, following Harry and Meghan's departure from royal life.

The wax figures were removed from the royal family section last year when the Sussexes announced their decision to step back, but they've now been relocated to the Awards Party zone alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and the Beckhams, to "reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood".

Fans will be able to see the wax figures from Monday 17 May when indoor attractions re-open amid the pandemic.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds London

Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "The launch of Awards Party brings back the fun and excitement of a stylish night out that London has been craving since the start of lockdown.

"Ever watchful of the celebrity landscape, we've also moved Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's figures to join their Hollywood friends, reflecting their new status on the world stage as A-list favourites."

Harry and Meghan, who still have their UK residence Frogmore Cottage, are indeed real-life friends with the world's A-lister set. Among their wedding guests at their 2018 Windsor nuptials were the Clooneys, the Beckhams, Oprah Winfrey, James Corden and his wife Julia, and Meghan's former Suits stars.

Harry and Meghan's waxworks have been moved to the Awards Party zone

The Sussexes also granted their good friend and America's chat show queen, Oprah, with their first exclusive interview since leaving royal life behind. The CBS special, which aired in March, delved into the struggles Harry and Meghan experienced as members of the royal family.

The Duchess opened up about feeling suicidal when she was pregnant with Archie, while Harry spoke about having more freedom in California and being able to take their son for bike rides – something he felt he couldn't do in the UK under his life of intense public scrutiny.

They were moved from the royal family area

Harry and Meghan also revealed that certain members of the royal family had questioned the colour of Archie's skin tone before he was born, and how their son was not granted adequate security.

The Queen released a statement in the days following the explosive interview, saying: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

