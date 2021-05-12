Prince Harry and Meghan Markle predicted to pay tribute to family member with royal baby's name The Sussexes are expecting a baby girl this summer

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon welcome a new addition to their family with the arrival of a baby girl expected this summer.

As ever, there has been much speculation and excitement over which name Prince Harry and Meghan will choose for their daughter.

The latest odds from Ladbrokes suggest that the Sussexes could choose to pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The betting odds on the name Philippa, the female variation of the name Philip, have been slashed to 3/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "Royal punters are seemingly convinced Harry and Meghan will opt for a name with great significance for their daughter, and while the early money was on Diana, all interest over the past few weeks has been in Philippa."

Meanwhile, odds on the baby girl being named after Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, is 5/1, while Elizabeth, in honour of the Queen, is 10/1.

Other favourites include Allegra at 10/1 and Alexandria at 12/1, while the names Grace, Emma, Rose, Alice and Victoria are all at 16/1.

Prince Philip pictured in June 2020

While Harry and Meghan have not spoken publicly about their favourite baby name choices, it's likely that they could choose a middle name that pays tribute to the royal family.

The couple's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on 6 May 2019. The name Archie (sometimes used as a shortening of the name Archibald or Arthur) means true and bold, while Harrison was chosen in tribute to dad Harry, meaning Harry's son.

His surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, pays tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry and Meghan's first child, Archie, was born in May 2019

In 1947, Prince Philip of Greece was naturalised as a British citizen and became Philip Mountbatten instead while serving as a Lieutenant in the Royal Navy.

The surname 'Mountbatten-Windsor' has subsequently been given to descendants of the Queen and Prince Philip who are not future Sovereigns, which is why Prince Charles doesn't have the surname himself.

Meghan's due date is not known, but judging by the timing of her pregnancy announcement on Valentine's Day, she is expected to give birth in June or July.

