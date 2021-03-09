The Queen releases statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview The monarch responded to allegations of racism

The Queen has broken her silence following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the monarch, 94, on Tuesday night, it said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

During the two-hour conversation, which aired in the US on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday, the pair opened up about the difficulties they faced during their time as senior royals, their lives in Califonia, and expecting their second child.

In one surprising moment, Meghan alleged that although the media claimed that she had made the Duchess of Cambridge cry after a difficult week in the lead-up to her wedding in 2018, it was in fact Kate who had made Meghan cry.

She added that Kate apologised to Meghan and bought her flowers afterwards.

Meghan praised the Queen

The Duchess also claimed that Prince Harry told her about a conversation with a family member where there were "concerns" over Archie's skin tone when he was born.

She said: "There was a conversation with Harry about [Archie's skin colour] what that would mean."

She didn't say who was behind the conversation, adding: "I think that would be very damaging to them... but those were conversations the family had with him. It was really hard to see those as compartmentalised conversations."

The interview aired in the US on Sunday night

In one heartbreaking moment, Meghan also admitted that she had such a difficult time that she "didn't want to be alive", and that when she asked for help she was told that it wouldn't be a good “look.”

She said: "It was a very real and frightening constant thought. I remember that he just cradled me, and I went to the institution and I said I needed to go somewhere and get help, and I was told that I couldn't, because it wouldn't be good for the institution."

Harry opened up about his relationship with his father

Harry also claimed that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls at one point, and that his relationship with brother Prince William is now best described as “space.”

But he praised his grandmother, and said he speaks to her more now than he did before he left the UK.

