Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release adorable picture of Archie to celebrate birthday He turned two on May 6 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared the sweetest new photo of their son Archie to celebrate his second birthday.

MORE: 16 of Archie Harrison's major milestones revealed

The image, which was uploaded to the royal couple's website Archewell, shows the birthday boy playing with some balloons.

Facing away from the camera, little Archie is wearing a jumper, jeans and trainers in the new photo credited as being taken by his parents.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan to celebrate Archie's second birthday

In the background of the sepia-toned shot, lush gardens can be seen, suggesting the image may have been taken earlier today in the grounds of the Sussexes' £11 million Montecito mansion.

The photo was shared on the Archewell website

Earlier today, Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, shared a touching gesture in honour of their son to celebrate him turning two.

In a statement on their Archewell website, the royal couple encouraged donations from the public to benefit Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which is working to ensure that people in all corners of the world can get equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their wealth or circumstance.

The Sussexes began: "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday". You can read their full message here.

MORE: Meghan Markle releases children's book inspired by Archie and Harry's relationship

Archie will become a big brother later this year

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London. He is currently seventh-in-line to the throne behind his father, Prince Harry.

Since his birth, Archie has only made a handful of public appearances, with the royal couple sharing footage of their son playing on a beach during their Oprah Winfrey documentary, which aired in March. On his first birthday last year, the couple shared an adorable video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to her son, who giggled at dad Harry behind the camera.

MORE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Californian lifestyle will shape Archie's future

For their 2020 Christmas card photo, Meghan's patronage, the Mayhew, shared an illustrated image of the family-of-three with their dogs.

Archie also made a surprise appearance on a special episode of the Duke and Duchess' podcast series, Archewell Audio, in December 2020.

Late this year, Archie will become a big brother when the Duchess gives birth to a baby girl.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.