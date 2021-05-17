The Queen and Prince Charles pictured together to launch new project The monarch and her heir were pictured at Windsor Castle

A new photo of the Queen and the Prince of Wales has been shared for the launch of a brand new tree-planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) was launched on Monday to encourage people in the UK to plant a tree ahead of the Jubilee, which will mark the 70th year of Her Majesty's reign.

Taken in the grounds of Windsor Castle, it shows the monarch, 95, and her son, 72, standing with the first Jubilee tree.

WATCH: The Queen watches as Charles plants first Jubilee tree at Windsor

The Queen, wearing a dark green coat with caped detailing and a patterned silk scarf covering her hair, stands proudly beside Charles, who is wearing a camel coat, and is holding a wooden garden spade.

Another image shows the Prince as he plants the very first tree in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Charles is also patron of the QGC.

The previously unseen pictures appear to have been taken at Easter, when the Queen and Charles were reunited for a walk at Windsor, where the monarch has lived for the past year during the pandemic.

Charles plants the first Jubilee tree at Windsor Castle

Everyone from individuals to Scout and Girlguiding groups, villages, cities, counties, schools and corporates will be encouraged to plant trees from October 2021 when the tree planting season begins, through to the end of the Jubilee year in 2022. The countdown to the planting season begins today, giving people time to plan their planting projects.

And from October, those who want to get involved will be able to upload their planting projects on an interactive map on the QQC website, so that everyone can share and inspire others as well as creating a green canopy of projects to cover the country.

The launch day of the QGC also coincides with the Virtual Chelsea Flower Show, which takes place between 17 and 21 May. The Queen is patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, while Prince Charles is a renowned environmental activist and often talks about his love of gardening.

For more information, visit www.queensgreencanopy.org.

