Prince Harry appears to have undergone a Hollywood makeover since moving to the sunny state of California, the land of celebrities and A-listers galore. The Duke of Sussex, 36, looked noticeably different during his latest televised appearance on Good Morning America.

In an interview that aired on Friday, the same day that his mental health series dropped on Apple TV+, Harry showed off a radiant new look – his bright, white megawatt smile.

Harry appears to have joined the ranks of Tinseltown royalty and had his teeth whitened when comparing photos to his time in the UK.

The royal and his wife Meghan Markle relocated to the US last year, after announcing their shocking decision to step back from royal life in January 2020. The couple are happily settled in Montecito, Santa Barbara with their two-year-old son Archie and are expecting a baby daughter this summer.

WATCH: Harry and Oprah banter about their work meetings

During his chat on GMA, Harry spoke about the new TV series he created and produced with his friend, Oprah Winfrey. The pair joked about how Harry was the more efficient and diligent of the pair, with Oprah saying: "Harry was in every meeting. He was there, usually on Zoom before I was, turning in his notes before I did, and I was like, 'Ugh, Harry turned in his notes already!'"

"I didn't know it was a competition," Harry laughed. "Now that I know, I'm very glad that I did." "Every time, you beat me with the notes Harry, every time!" Oprah said.

Harry pictured before his move to the US

The pair's docuseries, The Me You Can't See, follows Harry and Oprah as they guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being, while opening up about their own mental health journeys and struggles.

It features high-profile guests including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Mental Health advocate Zak Williams, Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead also take part.

Harry admits to taking drugs and alcohol to mask the trauma he felt since his mother Princess Diana's death, and described the period from when he was aged 28 to 32 as being the worst time of his life. He also admitted that an argument with Meghan led him to seek therapy as he feared he would lose the love of his life because he wasn't dealing with his past trauma.

