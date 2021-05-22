How Princess Beatrice's baby news will affect Princess Eugenie and her son August Find out what the new royal baby means for the Brooksbank family

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child this autumn – and the baby's arrival will mark some changes for the royal family.

Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie and her newborn son August will move down a place in the line of succession. Eugenie is currently tenth-in-line, followed by her son August in eleventh place. When Beatrice's baby arrives, the pair will move even further away from the crown.

MORE: Princess Beatrice used the same trick as Kate Middleton to hide her pregnancy

However, Eugenie will actually drop out of the top ten for the first time when Prince Harry and Meghan welcome their daughter in the summer. The baby girl will sit in eighth place after her big brother Archie, leaving Eugenie in twelfth place and August in thirteenth.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice expecting first baby!

The royals who currently occupy the top ten positions are: Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry, Archie, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo

MORE: Charles and Camilla react to Princess Beatrice's baby news

Beatrice and Eugenie are incredibly close

Beatrice and Edoardo announced their exciting baby news on Wednesday in a statement posted on the Queen's Twitter account. The post, which was accompanied by a photo of the parents-to-be on their wedding day back in July 2020, read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The baby will be the second grandchild for Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, and will be the twelfth great-grandchild for the Queen, following the birth of Harry and Meghan's daughter.

The couple married in July 2020

Beatrice and Edoardo married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor. Due to coronavirus restrictions at the time, the private ceremony was attended by the couple's closest friends and family, including the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Property developer Edoardo already has a five-year-old son Christopher Woolf, affectionately known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.