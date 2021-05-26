The Queen to meet President Joe Biden – report The U.S President will travel to London soon

The Queen is reportedly set to meet the U.S president, Joe Biden, in June. The visit will form part of President Biden's trip to the UK for the Group of 7 summit next month, and the First Lady, Dr Jill Biden, will also attend.

Official plans have not yet been released, but CNN reports that Buckingham Palace and The White House are finalising the details of the visit and will make an announcement later this week.

The Queen's last meeting with a U.S president was with Donald Trump in July 2018.

Joe Biden took office in January and if the meeting goes ahead, will be the 13th American president to meet Her Majesty during her reign.

The Queen has now returned to work following The Duke of Edinburgh's death at the age of 99 last month.

The Queen attended the state opening of Parliament earlier this month

On her second public official outing after her late husband's death, she opted for a poignant fashion choice to mark the occasion.

The 95-year-old monarch travelled to Portsmouth on Saturday to bid farewell to HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of its maiden voyage.

As well as wearing a red cashmere coat with black velvet collar, the Queen also sported her beloved Scarab brooch, which was a gift from the late Duke in 1966.

The President and Dr Biden will visit the UK next month

The striking piece is yellow gold with carved rubies and diamonds and the monarch has worn it on many important occasions, including the professional portraits to mark her 70th wedding anniversary.

In addition to her gorgeous brooch and coat, the Queen elevated her outfit with a stunning Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat.

The day was a major event for Her Majesty, who has spent the majority of the pandemic at Windsor Castle.

The previous week, she travelled to London for the first time in over six months in order to attend the State Opening of Parliament.

