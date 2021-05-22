The Queen's touching tribute to Prince Philip in latest outfit revealed Her Majesty looked elegant in a cashmere coat

The Queen opted for a poignant outfit choice on Saturday to mark her second public outing since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last month.

The 95-year-old monarch travelled to Portsmouth to bid farewell to HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of its maiden voyage, and she looked elegant in a red cashmere coat with black velvet collar.

The Queen paired her outfit with her beloved Scarab brooch, which was a personal gift from the late Duke of Edinburgh in 1966, a symbolic accessory choice no doubt.

The striking piece in yellow gold, has carved rubies and diamonds, and the monarch has worn it on many important occasions, including the professional portraits to mark her 70th wedding anniversary.

In addition to her gorgeous brooch, the Queen elevated her outfit with a stunning Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat as she attended the official engagement.

The special brooch has great meaning for the Queen

Her Majesty was greeted onboard the aircraft carrier by Captain Angus Essenhigh, Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth and Commodore Stephen Moorhouse.

The day was a major event for Her Majesty, who has spent the majority of the pandemic at Windsor Castle. Last week, she travelled to London for the first time in over six months in other to attend the State Opening of Parliament.

The brooch was a gift from her late husband Prince Philip

During the ceremonial event, the Queen paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip by rewearing the same floral dress she debuted for his 99th birthday portrait last year.

She teamed the gorgeous Angela Kelly dress with a beautiful blue coat and a coordinating blue hat.

That wasn't the only special item the Queen wore as she also added her stunning aquamarine clip brooches to her lapel, a sentimental gift from her parents that she also wore in 2020 to mark VE Day.

