The Queen and senior royals to meet US President Joe Biden this summer - report The monarch congratulated Mr Biden ahead of his inauguration

The Queen and senior members of the royal family are expected to meet new US President Joe Biden this summer, according to reports.

The meeting between the monarch and the 46th US President is being planned for June, according to The Sunday Times, as the Queen's first significant diplomatic engagement after returning to London.

Her Majesty is currently residing at Windsor Castle during England's third lockdown with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple are expected to move back to Buckingham Palace ahead of Prince Philip's 100th birthday on 10 June and Trooping the Colour on 12 June – which will celebrate the Queen turning 95.

Among the royals expected to meet Mr Biden are the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen has met every US President since her reign began in 1952, except Lyndon B Johnson.

Prince Harry with Joe Biden at the Invictus Games Orlando in 2016

Former President Donald Trump met the monarch in 2018 during his first UK visit and the royals held a US state dinner at Buckingham Palace in 2019.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly be reunited with the royals for the Queen and the Duke's birthdays in June, it's unlikely that they would attend the meeting with Joe Biden as they are no longer working royals.

The new US President's wife, Dr Jill Biden, first met Prince Harry during his tour of the US in 2013, during which he attended a reception for British and US wounded warriors in Washington. At that time, Mr Biden and Dr Biden were Vice President and second lady under President Obama's administration.

HELLO! understands that the Queen sent a private message to congratulate Mr Biden ahead of his inauguration in January.

