Kate Middleton rocks skinny jeans for first COVID-19 vaccine – see photo The Duchess of Cambridge shared the snap on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that she received her first COVID-19 vaccination on Friday – one week after her husband, Prince William, had his.

Taking to Instagram, Kate shared a photo of herself being injected by a medical professional at London's Science Museum.

Kate looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a pair of light denim skinny jeans and a cream top. She wore her hair down and adhered to guidelines by wearing a face mask.

Captioning the image, which was shared on the Cambridges' official Instagram account, she wrote: "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum.

"I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

Last week, a photo was released to the public showing Prince William being given his first coronavirus injection, also at the London Science Museum.

In the image, William can be seen with his sleeve rolled up and wearing a mask as he received his first injection.

He wrote in the caption: "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."

It came after numerous reports stated that William had tested positive for COVID in April 2020 – around the same time as his father, Prince Charles.

Prince William has also had his firsst COVID-19 vaccination

Kensington Palace chose not to comment – but it's thought that William wanted to keep his diagnosis private to avoid causing alarm. He was said to have been treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the Cambridge family home in Norfolk, Amner Hall.

Prince Charles, meanwhile, self-isolated for seven days at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate after displaying mild symptoms. At the time, his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for the virus.

The 71-year-old heir later said he "got away with it quite lightly" – although he admitted during his first public engagement that he had not fully regained his sense of taste and smell.

