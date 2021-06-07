Prince Philip exhibition to feature royal wedding items, coronation robe and private journal The Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99 on 9 April

The late Duke of Edinburgh's remarkable life and legacy is to be commemorated in special new exhibitions at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse this summer.

Prince Philip, who would have marked his 100th birthday this month, sadly passed away at the age of 99 on 9 April. The Royal Collection Trust has announced that the Prince Philip: A Celebration displays will pay tribute to his significant life events, his naval career and his sporting pursuits and interests.

A highlight of the display at Windsor Castle will be a section devoted to Prince Philip's role at the Queen's coronation in 1953.

The Duke chaired the Coronation Committee and played a key role in the decision to broadcast parts of the service at Westminster Abbey live on television.

The Coronation robe and coronet worn by the Prince during the service will be on display, alongside his Chair of Estate, which is usually located in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

The Duke's coronation robe will go on display

The Windsor display will also include a journal in which Queen Victoria recorded the birth of Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, who was born at the Berkshire royal residence in 1885. Other items include George A Weymouth's stunning portrait of the Prince standing in the shell of St George's Hall in Windsor after the fire in 1992, holding a roll of floorplans.

Exploring similar themes to the Windsor display, the display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland will include a section charting Prince Philip’s early life and naval career. Items on display will include the Prince's Midshipman's logbook from 1940 to 1941, in which he describes his role operating the ship's searchlight during the Battle of Cape Matapan, while stationed on the HMS Valiant off the coast of Greece.

And touchingly, items from the Prince's wedding to Princess Elizabeth in 1947 will go on display, including the invitation, order of service and wedding breakfast menu.

On the occasion of their wedding, Prince Philip was granted the royal dukedom of Edinburgh and the display will look particularly at his connections to Scotland and its capital city.

Prince Philip: A Celebration is part of a visit to Windsor Castle from 24 June until 20 September 2021, and part of a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 23 July until 31 October 2021.

