Why the Queen won't wear a tiara for meeting with US President Joe Biden The monarch has an incredible collection of jewellery

The Queen is set to host US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June, and royal fans may be wondering whether Her Majesty will wear one of her fabulous tiaras for the occasion.

The meeting next week will be much more low-key however because it is not a formal State Visit.

Her Majesty's audience with the Bidens will be similar to that of her first meeting with former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in June 2018.

The Queen wore an elegant blue coat over a yellow and blue floral dress, with a matching hat as she and Mr Trump inspected a Guard of Honour. Tiaras are usually reserved for evening events such as state banquets, the annual Diplomatic Corps reception and the State Opening of Parliament.

The only other time royal women are likely to wear a tiara outside of these formal events is on their wedding day, as we've seen in recent years with the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The royals at the US State Dinner in 2019

The Queen hosted the Trumps for a State Visit in June 2019, which included a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. The monarch wore a long-sleeve white embellished gown, accessorising with the Burmese ruby tiara.

Her Majesty often loans her jewels to members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex.

Last week, Kate stepped out wearing the Queen's sapphire and diamond Dubai looped earrings on her mini tour of Scotland.

