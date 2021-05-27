Prince Philip made a touching gesture to three of his closest staff in £30m will – report The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April

The Duke of Edinburgh reportedly left a sum of money for three of his closest staff members in his estimated £30m will. According to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Prince Philip said a final thank you to his aides by including them in his will.

The royal employees include Philip's private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, his page William Henderson and his valet Stephen Niedojadlo.

MORE: The Queen's heartwarming tribute to Prince Philip in her latest outfit

All three looked after the Queen's husband, particularly in his later years, with Brigadier Miller-Bakewell often standing in for the Duke when he couldn't attend engagements.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton wipes away tears at Prince Philip's funeral

Philip's page and valet also took turns to assist him when he lived at Wood Farm in Sandringham, where he spent much of his retired life, and later during his stay at Windsor Castle where he was based with the Queen during the pandemic.

MORE: George, Charlotte and Louis are missing their great-grandfather Prince Philip

MORE: Prince Charles reflects on family having an 'empty seat' at dinner table

The Duke sadly passed away aged 99 in April. His funeral was held eight days later and was limited in capacity in keeping with government restrictions.

Prince Philip's funeral took place in Windsor

Brigadier Miller-Bakewell was chosen to flank the coffin as it made its way from the Quadrangle, down Chapel Hill and into Horseshoe Cloister at Windsor Castle.

As Philip's most senior and trusted advisor, he worked as the Duke's right-hand man for more than a decade, having taken on the role in 2010. From that point up until Philip's retirement in 2017, he was in charge of managing the Duke's diary and planning any public engagements.

The royal family walked behind the coffin in the procession

The royal family's official mourning period lasted for two weeks, with only a few appropriate engagements carried out in that time. As lockdown eases, the Queen and her family have been attending more in-person engagements.

The past week has seen Prince William and Kate travel to Scotland for a whirlwind tour and on Wednesday night the Cambridges paid tribute to Philip by arriving at one of their engagements in one of his beloved Land Rovers. William and Kate hosted a special drive-in screening of Disney's Cruella for NHS staff to thank them for their vital work throughout the pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.