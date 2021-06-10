Charles Spencer quizzed about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby daughter's name Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 4 June

Charles Spencer has been quizzed about the public row over the name of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday, the 9th Earl Spencer said: "When I look at all these newspapers going berserk again and I've always found it so hard, I think it's because I'm not very imaginative, but I always see things in term of family.

"And I remember when I was a boy and Diana became Princess of Wales, I just sort of ploughed along on the same path. You separate the media personality from the real person who's a member of your family, and that's all that matters at the end of the day."

Prince Harry and Meghan's lawyers have written to the BBC after a story claimed the Queen had not been asked about naming their baby Lilibet, which was the monarch's childhood family nickname.

But it has been widely reported that the couple did consult with the Queen before the name of their baby, who was born in California on Friday, was announced.

The row comes just a few weeks after Lord Dyson's report into the 1995 Panorama interview with Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

It concluded that journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful behaviour" to land the world exclusive and an internal BBC investigation a year later had covered it up.

Charles said of the Panorama scandal: "I think it's fine to give an interview, if she [Diana] wanted to, but it's just the way she was tricked into it."

Harry and Meghan's daughter has been named Lilibet in honour of the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan's baby girl was born on 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed on Sunday, saying: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

