Prince Charles describes birth of granddaughter Lilibet as 'such happy news' The Prince of Wales now has five grandchildren

The Prince of Wales has spoken about the latest addition to the royal family following the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter Lilibet in Santa Barbara last Friday.

Prince Charles, 72, carried out engagements in Oxford on Tuesday, including a visit to the Mini Factory, Cowley, where he spoke about becoming a grandfather for the fifth time, saying: "The development of technology like electric vehicles, or green hydrogen for that matter for heavy transport, is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time."

He added: "Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area – especially around sustainable battery technology – in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren."

Lilibet is Charles' fifth grandchild, and his other grandchildren include Prince Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

It comes after Clarence House posted a statement from Charles and his wife Camilla on Sunday alongside a photo of Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie on tour in Africa in 2019, which read: "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana [confetti emoji]. Wishing them all well at this special time."

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen and the senior royals.

It read: "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Prince Charles visited the Mini Factory in Cowley

Harry and Meghan's spokesperson confirmed the birth on Sunday evening in a statement, saying: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

"This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

Lilibet is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild and is eighth-in-line to the throne after her big brother Archie.

