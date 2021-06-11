Kate Middleton reveals surprising request she gets from her children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte The royal made the confession during a call with a finalist of her Hold Still photography contest

The Duchess of Cambridge has made the surprising confession that her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, sometimes ask her to "please stop taking photographs."

Kate, who has delighted fans over the years with her own photographs, made the comments during a conversation with a finalist of her Hold Still photography contest.

In a video posted on the royal couple's newly launched YouTube channel, Kate was discussing an emotional photograph taken by Ceri Edwards, showing her daughter Poppy hugging her father Mark before his shift as a paramedic in Newport, South Wales.

The mother-of-three praised the black-and-white image for its "strength, courage and resilience" and later asked Ceri if her husband was a photographer, to which she said: "No. Well, Mark would say otherwise just because I do take a lot of pictures of the family."

Kate is a keen photographer

Kate laughed and replied: "It's like me. Everyone's like, 'Mummy, please stop taking photographs'."

The Duchess' love for photography was recently highlighted when Prince Philip passed away in April and the royal family released a lovely picture of the Duke and the Queen posing with their great-grandchildren during a holiday in Balmoral. The personal photo was taken by Kate, who seems to have taken the role of family photographer

And whilst her kids might not be impressed with her hobby, royal photographer Matt Porteous is.

"Catherine is an amazing photographer, we have both shared tips on location and talked about light, settings and styles," Matt told HELLO! earlier this year.

"Catherine has an amazing eye for photos so will always point us in the right direction for light and backdrops."

He added: "Catherine has an incredible eye for style, she knows what will look best in these scenes which makes my life easy."