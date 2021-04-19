What will happen to Prince Philip's personal possessions? The Duke of Edinburgh spent the final year of his life in Windsor

An inventory of the Duke of Edinburgh's personal possessions will reportedly be compiled in the coming weeks following his funeral at St George's Chapel last Saturday.

According to Richard Kay from The Daily Mail, a complete list of Prince Philip's property, uniforms and clothes will be recorded at Windsor Castle in time.

While it's not known where the Duke's possessions will be stored, a source told the newspaper that the Queen is likely to keep a lot of familiar things in place.

READ: Kate Middleton seen wiping away tears after Prince Philip's funeral in new video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Philip's coffin is placed onto his customised Land Rover

Prince Philip's youngest granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, will most likely inherit her late grandfather's carriage and ponies, it has also been reported.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter has followed in the Duke's footsteps and is a talented carriage driver, having been pictured just a week ago riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip has left behind his polished dark green four-wheeled carriage and his Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm. At Saturday's funeral, they were stood inside Windsor Castle and were passed by the funeral procession.

Touchingly, on the seat of the carriage were the Duke's cap, whip and brown gloves, and nearby a red pot containing sugar lumps he would give to his ponies.

SEE: Prince William and Kate share sweet moment with Prince Harry after Prince Philip's funeral

MORE: The Queen breaks with royal tradition following death of beloved Prince Philip

Prince Philip's favourite carriage and ponies stood by the procession at his funeral

A ceremonial royal funeral took place in Windsor in line with Prince Philip's wishes, however, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 guests were allowed to be seated in the chapel.

The royals in attendance included the Queen's four children, eight grandchildren and some of their spouses.

The Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, as well as the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips were among the family members to walk in the procession before the funeral service.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh spent much of the past year residing at Windsor Castle during the pandemic, before Prince Philip's passing at the age of 99 on 9 April.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.