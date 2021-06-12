Lady Louise Windsor to make exciting official appearance next month She'll be cheered on by her parents

Lady Louise Windsor is a keen horse rider and carriage driver and she is set to show off her talents at next month's Royal Windsor Horse Show.

In a report written by the Daily Mail's John Eden, he revealed that she would be one of the competitors at the four-day event.

WATCH: Lady Louise Windsor joins family on litter-picking trip in Southsea

A family source told the journalist that although the 17-year-old is "naturally very shy" she wanted to do something to "make everybody proud".

The young royal has already competed in major events, achieving third place at the same event in 2019. It's not currently known if she'll use the carriage and ponies that she inherited following the death of her grandfather, Prince Philip, on 9 April.

Lady Louise and Philip had a great relationship, with the Duke of Edinburgh being in the audience when she achieved her third place finish at 2019's event.

The royal previously achieved third place at the event

And on the day of his funeral, Lady Louise paid her grandfather the sweetest tribute by wearing an equestrian brooch, which features a horse's head and a curled whip.

In an virtual interview last May at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Louise's mother, the Countess of Wessex, said of her daughter's carriage driving talents: "She is naturally so good at it, she really is. It's something that she has taken to very well."

And in an interview earlier this month, Sophie praised her daughter's "newfound confidence" and how participating in the Duke of Edinburgh award had "broadened her horizons".

Lady Louise is the Earl and Countess of Wessex's oldest child

Speaking to The Telegraph, Sophie said: "She's loved it, it's really pushed her into doing things that she's had to schedule into her routine.

"She's quite a committed person anyway. This is the kind of thing that really ticks the boxes for her. But in terms of confidence, it's given her a huge amount."

Sophie even revealed that Louise's newfound confidence has encouraged her to return to a beloved sport.

The Countess added: "She's taken up fencing again as her skill, which she has really loved."

