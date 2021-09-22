Big change for Lady Louise Windsor after birth of Princess Beatrice's baby girl The Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter is close to her cousin

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 18 September, which means there have been some big changes in the line of succession.

The new mum moved down to tenth-in-line to the throne when the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Lilibet Diana Mounbatten-Windsor in June. Therefore, Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter is in 11th position.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex's children's places in line to the throne have now also changed.

Following the births of Lilibet and Beatrice's baby girl, whose name is yet to be announced, Prince Edward is now 14th in line with his son, James, Viscount Severn in 15th and daughter Lady Louise Windsor in 16th.

Lady Louise, 17 is below her younger James, 13, in the line of succession, as amendments to The Succession to the Crown Act, which outlines that girls will not be overtaken by younger brothers, did not come into force until 2013.

Edward and Sophie pictured with their children in 2020

All those born after 28 October 2011 have benefited from the new Act, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter, Princess Charlotte, who made history when her younger brother, Prince Louis, was born in 2018.

Charlotte retained her position in the line of succession and was not overtaken by Louis. Similarly, Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters, Mia, seven, and Lena, three, have also benefited from the Act and have kept their places above their baby brother, Lucas.

