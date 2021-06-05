Sophie Wessex shares rare insight into 'confident' daughter Lady Louise Windsor The Countess of Wessex shares two children with Prince Edward

The Countess of Wessex has raved about her "confident" daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, during her first major interview alongside her husband, Prince Edward.

Sophie shared a sweet insight into the 17-year-old as she fondly spoke about how participating in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award has "broadened her horizons".

The programme was founded by the late Prince Philip in 1956 to help young people develop skills for life and work. Louise will complete her gold-award expedition next summer when she has finished her A-levels at St Mary’s School in Ascot.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex praises her daughter's carriage driving talents

Speaking to The Telegraph, Sophie said: "She’s loved it, it’s really pushed her into doing things that she’s had to schedule into her routine.

"She’s quite a committed person anyway. This is the kind of thing that really ticks the boxes for her. But in terms of confidence, it’s given her a huge amount."

Sophie even revealed that Louise's newfound confidence has encouraged her to return to a beloved sport.

Sophie Wessex praised her daughter's newfound confidence

The Countess added: "She’s taken up fencing again as her skill, which she has really loved."

Lady Louise is also a keen horse rider and an accomplished carriage driver, like her late grandfather, having achieved third place in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2019.

June is an important month for the teenager, who would have sat her exams for her AS-Levels (the first full year of A-Level study) this summer, but teacher-assessed grades have replaced tests for 2021.

Lady Louise revealed during a public outing with her parents last September that she is studying English, History, Politics and Drama.

Lady Louise is a skilled carriage driver like her late grandfather

The UK government has outlined that schools and colleges must submit teacher-assessed grades for GCSE, AS and A-Levels by 18 June.

Lady Louise and her fellow students will have to wait until 10 August to receive their results, but the royal's grades are likely to remain private.

The Queen's youngest granddaughter received her GCSE results in August 2020, but Lady Louise's grades were not made public as Buckingham Palace said they were a private matter.

