Why Lady Louise Windsor has an important month ahead of her The 17-year-old is studying for her AS-Levels

Like thousands of other students across the country, it's an important time for the Earl and Countess of Wessex's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

The 17-year-old is among the teenagers who would have sat her exams for her AS-Levels (the first full year of A-Level study) this summer, but teacher-assessed grades have replaced tests for 2021.

Lady Louise, who attends school in Ascot near her family's home, Bagshot Park, revealed during a public outing with her parents last September that she is studying English, History, Politics and Drama.

READ: Changes expected for Lady Louise Windsor after Princess Beatrice gives birth to royal baby

Loading the player...

WATCH: Countess of Wessex praises Lady Louise's carriage driving talents

The UK government has outlined that schools and colleges must submit teacher-assessed grades for GCSE, AS and A-Levels by 18 June.

Lady Louise and her fellow students will have to wait until 10 August to receive their results, but the royal's grades are likely to remain private.

The Queen's youngest granddaughter received her GCSE results in August 2020, but Lady Louise's grades were not made public as Buckingham Palace said they were a private matter.

MORE: What the royals got in their A-level results

MORE: 5 times Lady Louise Windsor recycled her mother the Countess of Wessex's clothes

Lady Louise is a talented carriage driver

Outside of her studies, Lady Louise shares her grandmother and late grandfather Prince Philip's love of equestrian sports. She is a keen horse rider and an accomplished carriage driver, having achieved third place in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2019.

Lady Louise was born on 8 November 2003 at Frimley Park Hospital and is currently 14th in line to the throne behind her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, as she did not benefit from the changes made in The Succession to the Crown Act (2013), which states that girls will not be overtaken by younger brothers.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.