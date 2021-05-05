Mike Tindall details the 'best day' with newborn son Lucas - and it's adorable The former rugby player and Zara are parents to three children

Mike Tindall is relishing his role as a dad-of-three, having welcomed his newborn son with wife Zara a month ago.

Talking about what he got up to at the weekend with little Lucas Lucas and their two daughters, Mia and Lena, he told his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby colleagues on their latest podcast episode that it had been a "good, fun, family weekend".

"It's been a good, fun, family weekend," he told Alex Payne and James Haskell.

"A great Saturday, because Zara's horses were running so she went off to watch them, took the girls with her and I had the wee man, and literally you feed him, he goes to sleep, I went to the gym, he wakes up, I feed him. I watched rugby whilst I was feeding him, he went back to sleep. It was the best day. Just the house on your own."

Whilst Saturday was a big success, Sunday took a bit of a turn - according to Zara's husband.

Mike also revealed Mia loves rugby

"And then we did a role reversal the next day and I had the girls, and it was carnage. Making, baking, taking Mia to rugby on Sunday. She's into it, she says she is not into it. 'I don't want to go, I never want to go,' and when she gets there, she always has fun so…it was a good family weekend."

The Queen's granddaughter was pictured out with baby Lucas as she headed out on Sunday to the Cirencester Park International Horse Trials.

The 39-year-old was at the event to support her horse Classicals Euro Star, ridden by equestrian Jason Wood on the day.

Wrapping up in a comfy-looking jacket by The North Face, jeans and a pair of boots, Zara blended into the crowd, hiding behind a baseball cap and sunglasses.

In photos obtained by Mail Online, Zara was spotted chatting to other spectators as she pushed Lucas around the park in his pram.