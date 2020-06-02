It seems lockdown might have taken its toll on Mike Tindall! The former England rugby star, who shares two children with wife Zara Tindall, took to Twitter on Tuesday to joke about their daughter Mia's first day back at school. The 41-year-old shared a GIF on the social media site from the 1994 film Forrest Gump. It shows the lead character running away at high speed, and Mike captioned the clip: "Me after school drop off this morning!"

Me after school drop off this morning! pic.twitter.com/Mvd9OGB7Zg — mike tindall (@miketindall13) June 2, 2020

Mike Tindall joked about sending daughter Mia back to school on Twitter

Mia, six, attends a school near the family’s home on the Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire. Speaking previously about life in lockdown, Mike told the Telegraph that homeschooling his eldest had been "nice but also frustrating". "Zara still has hopes that the horses will get back, they still need training and working on, so I get to be a teacher in the mornings which is sometimes really nice, sometimes really frustrating," he shared. "I don't think any child is a great home schooler because they definitely listen to other people better than they listen to their parents!

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares glimpse of garden as his children play

"Mia enjoyed it the first week because it was different being around mum and dad all the time. But ultimately it's the same people who are telling her off or telling her what to do and I think she gets bored of that."

Mike pictured with children Mia and Lena

Mike has previously confirmed that, unlike previous generations of royal children, Mia and her little sister Lena will not be attending boarding school in the future. He stated: "I'm certainly not keen on sending Mia away to a boarding school at the other end of the country. I know many people who say boarding was the making of them because they forget great independence from their parents, but I don't really want her to be distanced from us. Personally, I'd rather she attend a school that’s nearby, where we’ll always be on hand if she needs us. Anything else goes against my instincts."

Zara and Mike have been married since July 2011; they tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh. They share two daughters together – Mia and one-year-old Lena, who was born in June 2018.