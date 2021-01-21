Mike Tindall shares hilarious photo from his attempts to homeschool daughter Mia

Mike Tindall's attempts to homeschool his eldest daughter Mia on Wednesday didn't go exactly to plan! The former rugby star – who is expecting his third child with wife Zara Tindall – took to Instagram to share a funny photo with his fans, revealing that his seven-year-old had become distracted from her studies.

Mike's selfie shows him with black face paint over his nose and above his eyes, with one white check and a colourful beard. He wrote: "Feel like I succeeded in home schooling arts and crafts today!!!! Any movies out there need a creepy villain, I think I fit the bill!!"

WATCH: Mike Tindall's daughter Lena interrupts his podcast!

His post went down a storm with fans, with a large number sharing laughing emojis. "You're a good dad! Your daughters are very lucky," one remarked, while a second joked: "I can see a career in panto!"

Mike, 42, Zara, 39, and their two children – Mia and two-year-old Lena – live on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

It was Mike who announced the news of Zara's third pregnancy, telling his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-stars James Haskell and Alex Payne: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way."

He continued: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!"

It’s not known when Zara is due to give birth, but there’s a chance that coronavirus restrictions could still be in place in the UK. It’s highly likely that the baby’s first visitors will be Zara’s closest family members who also live at Gatcombe.

These include Zara's mother Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as her brother Peter Phillips, his ex-wife Autumn and their children, Savannah, ten, and Isla, eight. Their nearby location may mean that Zara and Mike count them among their support bubble or childcare bubble.

The Queen is often among the first to visit her great-grandchildren, meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy within days of their birth.

However, Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh – who are currently staying at Windsor Castle – are unlikely to be able to continue with that tradition should the third lockdown or tiered COVID-19 restrictions be in place.

