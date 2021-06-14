The Queen reveals stunning addition to Windsor Castle home The monarch was pictured with the US President

The Queen has given her home Windsor Castle an update for summer, as proven by her recent photos with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

As the monarch hosted the couple for tea at her Berkshire residence, they were pictured walking down the Grand Corridor which was originally built for George IV to display choice paintings, sculptures and furniture.

While the Royal Collection Trust reveals the space has remained practically unchanged since then, Her Majesty does appear to have added a large houseplant to the corridor which provided a beautiful splash of colour.

In the photos, Joe Biden could be seen standing next to a towering plant placed in a wicker basket and dotted with bright pink blooms that perfectly matched the monarch's own floral outfit.

It was an obvious change to previous snaps of the Queen with former US President Donald Trump in the same spot back in 2018.

Her Majesty posed for photos with the Bidens inside the Grand Corridor

The plant was positioned in front of the black and gold gilded cupboards that line the right-hand side of the space. The wooden floorboards, green rugs, gold-framed pictures and red velvet chairs continue to decorate the Grand Corridor – which lives up to its name since it is 137 metres long, 4.6 metres broad and was described as "George IV's most extensive and novel addition to the castle" by the RCT.

During their visit, Joe and Jill Biden were welcomed by a Guard of Honour in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, where the Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave a royal salute, and the US National Anthem was played.

The large pink house plant was nowhere to be seen back in 2018

The Bidens walked into the castle with the monarch via the Sovereign’s Entrance before joining the Queen for tea in the State Apartments.

Her Majesty is currently residing at Windsor Castle after the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the monarch has spent much of her time at the historic royal residence, which is the largest occupied castle in the world with around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space.

